Blue light hijackers masquerading as police arrested

Three alleged blue light hijackers were arrested in Potchefstroom in North West. North West police said the trio was arrested on Wednesday afternoon, by the provincial crime intelligence, Ekurhuleni district trio task team, Insurance Crime Bureau, Tracker and Bad Boy Security.

"Information was received of suspects, driving in a white Ford Ranger double cab bakkie, possibly involved in blue light hijackings and armed robberies," said North West police spokesperson, Colonel Adele Myburgh. She said the suspects would allegedly impersonate police officers and rob and hijack unsuspecting victims, whilst being threatened with firearms. She said the vehicle was spotted in Potchefstroom and followed to Chief Albert Luthuli Street on the Bult, where the team pounced on the suspects.

"During the arrest police discovered two fire-arms, police uniform, including a reflective jacket and other police equipment. The Ranger was equipped with a blue light and siren. "Initial investigations indicated that the vehicle, which was fitted with false number plates, was hijacked in Ivory Park, Thembisa." The three were arrested and charged for possession of suspected stolen property, being in possession of illegal firearms, theft and robbery.

"Linkages to other cases reported in Gauteng and North West are imminent. They will appear in the Potchefstroom Magistrates’ Court soon," Col Myburgh said. She said the North West provincial commissioner, Lieutenant General Sello Kwena congratulated the teams for their cooperation, dedication and bravery that led to this arrest. "He repeated that police would leave no stone unturned to ensure that hardened criminals are put behind bars," Col Myburgh said.