Blue Security pays tribute to officer shot dead on duty in Phoenix

Durban - Blue Security in Durban has paid tribute to one of the officers who was killed in the line of duty. Premchund Mohanlall was shot dead on Phoenix Highway on Thursday night.

He had been seated in his vehicle when he came under fire. Henk Van Bemmelen, CEO of Blue Security, said Mohanlall was on-duty at a standoff point when unknown suspects proceeded to rob him of his firearm and shoot him. “Paramedics pronounced him deceased at the scene.”

He said Mohanlall had started his promising and long-standing career at Blue Security a decade ago. “We would like to thank him for his valour and sacrifice as he laid down his life daily to keep KZN safer. Thank you, Premchund Mohanlall, for your service and commitment to Blue Security and the communities you served and protected.” “In these tough times, we hold our fallen hero and his family in our thoughts and prayers.

“We would also like to thank our security industry partners and the community for the heartfelt tributes pouring in.” Shawn Herbst from Netcare 911 said the victim had sustained a single gunshot wound to the head. He said when medics arrived, he was found laying on the ground, and there was nothing more that could be done.

