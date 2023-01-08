Pretoria -- The driver of a BMW sedan fled the scene in Pretoria after running over nine pedestrians, killing three female pedestrians and injuring the other six people. City of Tshwane Emergency Services Department’s spokesperson Thabo Charles Mabaso said the vehicle finally came to a stop after crashing into a tree.

The incident occurred at approximately 5pm near a traffic circle on 6th and Koch Street at Salvokop in Pretoria. “Emergency services arrived on scene to find multiple patients scattered around the scene with the sedan under a partially collapsed tree. The driver of the sedan could not be found at the scene of the accident,” said Mabaso. “Three female children, age(d) around five years, were declared dead by paramedics on the scene.”

Three children, including a set of twins, were killed by this BMW sedan, and the driver fled the scene in Pretoria. Photo: Tshwane Emergency Services Department Two female patients, of which one is nine-months pregnant, were transported to the Steve Biko Academic Hospital with moderate to serious injuries. Mabaso said four other female patients were also transported to hospital with minor to moderate injuries. “The scene was handed over to the South African Police Service for further handing and investigations,” he said.

Three children, including a set of twins, were killed by this BMW sedan, and the driver fled the scene in Pretoria. Photo: Tshwane Emergency Services Department Meanwhile, Emer-G-Med’s Kyle van Reneen said their paramedics on Saturday rushed to the scene of the “horrific crash” in Salvokop. “On arrival on scene a BMW sedan was found to have left the roadway, striking seven pedestrians and killing three of them. “Twin four-year-old sisters were found killed as well as a third four-year-old little girl,” said Van Reneen.

