Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Independent Online

Monday, October 3, 2022

Like us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView weather by locationView market indicators
Independent Online
Sign In

Bodies of elderly Mpumalanga couple found with bullet wounds in their bedroom at Tevrede Farm

Police are investigating the “mysterious” death of a Mpumalanga couple – Martin Marias De Bruin and his wife Marriam Magdeline – who were found in their bedroom at their farm. They had been shot. File picture

Police are investigating the “mysterious” death of a Mpumalanga couple – Martin Marias De Bruin and his wife Marriam Magdeline – who were found in their bedroom at their farm. They had been shot. File picture

Published 1h ago

Share

Pretoria – Police in Carolina, Mpumalanga, are investigating the death of an elderly couple, Martin Marias de Bruin, 83, and his wife, Marriam Magdeline, 79 at their Tevrede Farm.

Mpumalanga police spokesperson Colonel Donald Mdhluli said the bodies of the two were found inside their farmhouse last week.

Story continues below Advertisement

He said a neighbour became suspicious when he couldn’t get hold of them by phone one night, so he went to the farm.

“According to the neighbour, upon his arrival, everything looked normal until he peeped through their bedroom window and saw his neighbours lying in a pool of blood on their couch. Mr De Bruin had a visible gunshot wound on his head (and had) a firearm in his hands while Mrs De Bruin sustained visible gunshot wounds on her chest and ear.”

Mdhluli said police were investigating the “strange deaths”.

More on this

“Police urge anyone with information that could assist in the investigation to contact detective Warrant Officer Thulani Sibeko on 079 989 4150 or call the Crime Stop number at 08600 10111. Alternatively, members of the public can send information via My SAPS App. All received information will be treated as confidential and callers may opt to remain anonymous.”

IOL

Related Topics:

SAPSCommunity Police ForumsCommunity Safety DepartmentFarm murderCrime and courts

Share

Recent stories by:

Jonisayi Maromo