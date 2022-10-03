Bodies of elderly Mpumalanga couple found with bullet wounds in their bedroom at Tevrede Farm

Pretoria – Police in Carolina, Mpumalanga, are investigating the death of an elderly couple, Martin Marias de Bruin, 83, and his wife, Marriam Magdeline, 79 at their Tevrede Farm.
Mpumalanga police spokesperson Colonel Donald Mdhluli said the bodies of the two were found inside their farmhouse last week.
He said a neighbour became suspicious when he couldn’t get hold of them by phone one night, so he went to the farm.
“According to the neighbour, upon his arrival, everything looked normal until he peeped through their bedroom window and saw his neighbours lying in a pool of blood on their couch. Mr De Bruin had a visible gunshot wound on his head (and had) a firearm in his hands while Mrs De Bruin sustained visible gunshot wounds on her chest and ear.”
Mdhluli said police were investigating the “strange deaths”.
“Police urge anyone with information that could assist in the investigation to contact detective Warrant Officer Thulani Sibeko on 079 989 4150 or call the Crime Stop number at 08600 10111. Alternatively, members of the public can send information via My SAPS App. All received information will be treated as confidential and callers may opt to remain anonymous.”
IOL