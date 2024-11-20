Bodies of four murdered men dumped in Boksburg, while two injured survivors rushed to hospital

Police in Gauteng are investigating a case of murder and attempted murder following the discovery of bodies of four slain people in the Dawn Park policing area. Colonel Dimakatso Nevhuhulwi, Gauteng provincial police spokesperson said six injured people were dumped near a railway line, and two survivors were taken to hospital.

“On November 20 2024, at about 6am, the police received a call of six unknown men dumped next to a railway at Hazelwood Street in Dawn Park. The men had multiple injuries on their bodies and four of them were declared dead on the scene while two were taken to a local hospital,” she said. The circumstances around the injured men are unknown at this stage and police said no arrested have been made. “The police request anyone who may have information that can assist with the investigation on this matter to contact their nearest police station or the Crime Stop Line at 08600 10111, alternatively, anonymous tip-offs can also be given via My SAPS App which can be downloaded on any smartphone. Information received will be treated with strictest confidence,” Nevhuhulwi appealed.

Last month, IOL reported that detectives from KwaMhlanga in Mpumalanga worked around the clock, pursued and arrested a 40-year-old man in Mamelodi, east of Pretoria, for the brutal murder of his partner. The Mpumalanga man was tracked by the relentless detectives who arrested him after the murder of a 31-year-old woman at Vezubuhle, KwaMhlanga. "Police were summoned to the house on October 13, 2024, at about 10am after family members of the deceased suspected that their loved one might have been kept captive or murdered," said Mpumalanga provincial police spokesperson, Captain Magonseni Nkosi.

Information at police disposal shows that the deceased woman went missing a week earlier. Her family members conducted their own investigations regarding her whereabouts, with no luck. Nkosi said the woman’s relatives then decided to report the matter to the police. Searching for the missing woman, police officers managed to open the the room where the missing woman’s partner lived.