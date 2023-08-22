Bodies of missing father and son found dumped on dirt road in Gqeberha

A father and son were both found dead on a dirt road near Addo Road in Gqeberha around midday on Tuesday. They were last seen leaving their home on Sunday, before their bodies were discovered.
The pair, Edwin De Vos, 45, and his son Leonardo De Vos, 19, were allegedly last seen leaving their house with a woman whose vehicle they had previously repaired at about 7am on Sunday, August 20, 2023.
De Vos’s wife reported them missing at the Gelvandale police station on Tuesday, August 22, 2023.
Colonel Priscilla Naidu says the police were alerted to the bodies found on the dirt road in Swartkops while De Vos's wife was opening her case.
After visiting the area and viewing the bodies, it was confirmed that the bodies found were those of the missing father and son.
SAPS Swartkops detectives are currently investigating a case of double murder.
