Bodies of missing father and son found dumped on dirt road in Gqeberha

A father and son were both found dead on a dirt road near Addo Road in Gqeberha around midday on Tuesday. They were last seen leaving their home on Sunday, before their bodies were discovered.

The pair, Edwin De Vos, 45, and his son Leonardo De Vos, 19, were allegedly last seen leaving their house with a woman whose vehicle they had previously repaired at about 7am on Sunday, August 20, 2023.