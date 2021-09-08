Bodies of three missing Limpopo learners found floating in a river

Pretoria - Provincial commissioner of police in Limpopo, Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe has ordered prompt investigations into the circumstances that led to the deaths of three school children. The bodies of the three learners were on Tuesday found floating in Mohlabetse River, under Dennilton policing area outside Groblersdal.

“The three children, siblings Nonjabulo Ngomane aged nine and her younger brother Themba Ngomane aged eight, as well as their neighbour Katlego Sibande a girl aged 15, left home at Phooko village on 30 August 2021 which was a Monday morning, going to school and never returned home,” said Limpopo police spokesperson Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo. Missing persons files were initially opened at Dennilton police station and the police immediately commenced a search operation, assisted by community members. “Preliminary police investigations indicated that the three might have been kidnapped as they were allegedly seen boarding a white Toyota Avanza. A case of kidnapping was then registered,” said Mojapelo.

On Tuesday, Mojapelo said [7 September] a herdsman walking along the Mohlabetse River allegedly found the three bodies floating in the stagnant water and the police were alerted. “On arrival at the scene, the three children, still clad in school uniforms, were found floating in the water and were retrieved by members of the SAPS search and rescue. The deceased were identified by the two families. The post mortem will be conducted to determine how they died,” said Mojapelo. “Anyone with information is requested to contact Captain Elias Mashegoane on 073 391 1978, the Crime Stop number 0860010111 or the nearest police or may use MySAPSApp. Callers may opt to remain anonymous and any information received will be treated with strictest confidentiality.”