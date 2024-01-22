Bodies of two men swept away during cleansing ceremony in KwaZulu-Natal, recovered

The bodies of the two men who drowned while allegedly performing a cleansing ceremony in the Mvoti River during the heavy rains in KwaZulu-Natal were recovered this weekend. IPSS Medical Rescue spokesperson Samantha Meyrick, said they received reports of two adult males, aged 23 and 27, that were swept away on January 17.

“Reports received indicate that the two men got into difficulty while participating in a cleansing ceremony and were swept down river,” Meyrick said. She said emergency workers immediately started looking for the men but had to call off the search due to inclement weather. However on Friday and Saturday, both the bodies were found.

“Teams from IPSS Search & Rescue, Umhlali [SA Police Service] SAPS K9 Search and Rescue, Durban SAPS K9 Search & Rescue, Badul Air and KDM Maritime Safety returned to the Mvoti river to continue the search for the men who were swept away during a cleansing ceremony on Wednesday,” she said. Meyrick said both the victims were recovered in the river, less than a kilometre away from each other. “Both deceased are now accounted for. Our condolences go out to their friends and family.”

Last week emergency workers were kept busy as heavy rainfall battered the province. People had to be evacuated from their homes and there were a number of road accidents. A police constable lost her life on the M7 while attending to an accident scene.