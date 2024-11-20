Bodies of two missing boys found floating in Willow Dam in the Eastern Cape

The bodies of two boys, who were reported missing, were found floating in Willow Dam in Kariega in the Eastern Cape on Tuesday. Eastern Cape police said the boys — aged six and eight — were last seen on Sunday, November 17, at a park close to their home in Tamboville.

They were subsequently reported missing at SA Police Service (SAPS) Kamesh on Monday by their families. Eastern Cape police spokesperson, Captain Sandra Janse van Rensburg, said members of the community noticed two bodies in the water just after 12pm. “They called for assistance, and both the bodies of the boys were recovered.”

Police said two cases of inquests were opened for further investigation. In KwaZulu-Natal the National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) are still searching for a man who presumed to have drowned at Margate Beach on Saturday. The NSRI said a good Samaritan noticed two bathers — a man and a woman — in difficulty in the water and went into assist.

The woman was pulled to the shore and despite rescue efforts was declared deceased on scene. The bystander went back into the water to try and assist the man but had to retreat due to the high tide. The NSRI said extensive searches were ongoing for the man and thanked the local fishing community for their assistance.