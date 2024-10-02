Body of 12-year-old boy found burnt, mutilated in an open field in Delft, Western Cape

Western Cape police are investigating a case of murder after the body of a 12-year-old boy was found in an open field in Delft on Wednesday. The gruesome discovery was made just after 2pm in an open field in Renoster Street, Leiden, Delft.

According to Western Cape police spokesperson Captain F.C Van Wyk, police received a complaint about the discovery of a body. “On their arrival, they found the body mutilated and burned. The circumstances surrounding this incident are under investigation.” van Wyk said the motive for this murder is now the subject of an investigation by the South African Police Service.

“No arrest has been made as suspect/s are unknown at this stage.” Anyone with information about this incident is kindly requested to contact Crime Stop at 08600 10111 or via the MySAPS app. In another incident, the body of a toddler who was reported missing on September 24, 2024 was recovered in a dam on Wednesday morning.

Western Cape police spokesperson Anelisiwe Manyana said Harare police registered a missing person case for investigation following the disappearance of a three-year-old boy. “According to reports he was last seen by his mother. At the time of disappearance he was wearing a navy blue track top, maroon track pants and flip flops.” Manyana said an inquest docket was opened for further investigation after the child boy’s was found in a dam at around 6am on October 2, 2024.