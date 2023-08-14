Body of 15-year-old boy recovered from KZN dam

The body of a 15-year-old boy who drowned in a dam on the KwaZulu-Natal North Coast has been recovered. Dylan Meyrick from IPSS Medical Rescue said the teenager was reportedly last seen by his friends while swimming in a dam in the Glendale area at around 3pm on Sunday.

A joint rescue effort by IPSS Medical Rescue and Umhali SAPS K9 Search & Rescue led to the recovery of the body at around noon on Monday. A body of a 15-year-old boy was recovered in a dam in KZN on Monday. Picture: Supplied "The SAPS K9 Dante was used to locate the position of the missing boy before a dive operation was undertaken to recover the body of the boy.

"Our condolences go out to the family and friends of the deceased," he said. The recovered body was handed over to Glendale SAPS. Meyrick has cautioned the public to take extra care when swimming.

"People must always swim at beaches protected by lifeguards. If swimming elsewhere, try to swim in groups and stick to shallow water; avoid any deep, fast-flowing water," said Meyrick. He urged people to alert emergency services and SAPS as soon as possible when someone drowns or disappears below the water. In an unrelated incident, a 14-year-old teenager drowned while apparently retrieving a soccer ball from a dam.