Body of a suspected illegal miner found dumped in Krugersdorp with a hand-written note

In a picture circulating on social media, the body is seen wrapped in mealie sack with a piece of paper attached to the body on which the deceased’s name and nationality are written.

Pretoria – The body of an alleged illegal miner was found dumped in Azaadville Gardens in Krugersdorp, on the West Rand.

Speaking to IOL on Tuesday, police spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Mavela Masondo confirmed that a body was found on Sunday by a community member who was jogging in the area.

“Police were called to a scene and found the body of a man next to the road. The cause of death cannot be confirmed at this stage. An inquest docket has been opened for investigation.”

Masondo said he could not confirm whether the body was that of an illegal miner as the matter is still under investigation.