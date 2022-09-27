Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Independent Online

Tuesday, September 27, 2022

Like us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView weather by locationView market indicators
Independent Online
Sign In

Body of a suspected illegal miner found dumped in Krugersdorp with a hand-written note

The body of the suspected illegal miner. Picture: Itumeleng English

The body of the suspected illegal miner. Picture: Itumeleng English

Published 1h ago

Share

Pretoria – The body of an alleged illegal miner was found dumped in Azaadville Gardens in Krugersdorp, on the West Rand.

In a picture circulating on social media, the body is seen wrapped in mealie sack with a piece of paper attached to the body on which the deceased’s name and nationality are written.

Story continues below Advertisement

Speaking to IOL on Tuesday, police spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Mavela Masondo confirmed that a body was found on Sunday by a community member who was jogging in the area.

“Police were called to a scene and found the body of a man next to the road. The cause of death cannot be confirmed at this stage. An inquest docket has been opened for investigation.”

Masondo said he could not confirm whether the body was that of an illegal miner as the matter is still under investigation.

More on this

IOL

Related Topics:

crimecourtminingSAPSCrime and courtsMurderMining

Share

Recent stories by:

Brenda Masilela