Body of a woman found near Kwaggafontein, Mpumalanga

An unidentified woman’s body was discovered near the road R573 in Kwaggafontein on Tuesday, August 27. The acting provincial commissioner of the South African Police Service (SAPS) in Mpumalanga, Major General Zeph Mkhwanazi described the discovery of an unidentified woman’s body as a setback in the fight against gender-based violence and femicide.

Police are still investigating the circumstances of the murder, with no arrests yet, Colonel Donald Mdhluli said in a statement. Condemning the crime, Mkhwanazi said: “This is a disturbing incident whereby the life of a female person has been cut short by heartless individuals. “It takes us back from our efforts to fight this scourge that has plagued our society for far.”

He said as the police, they commit themselves to working hard and bringing anyone implicated in the woman’s death to justice. “Hence it is imperative that we work together to break the cycle of violence and ensure that perpetrators are brought to justice. From our side as police, we promise to work hard and apprehend those who are responsible for this heinous crime,” Mkhwanazi said. Initial findings suggest that parts of the woman’s body may have been removed, though this can only be confirmed by a post-mortem, the police have said.