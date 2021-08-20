Body of brutally murdered, half-naked and partially burnt woman found dumped in bushes

Pretoria - The South African Police Service (SAPS) in Westenburg, outside Polokwane, have launched a manhunt after the body of a “brutally” murdered woman was found dumped in the bushes. The discovered body of the woman was half-naked and partially burnt, according to Limpopo SAPS spokesperson Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo.

“The police received information about the discovery and quickly rushed to the scene. On arrival together with emergency personnel, the deceased who might be in her twenties was found with her hands tied up,” said Mojapelo. Preliminary police investigations revealed that the deceased might have been killed somewhere and dumped in the area in Extension 106 outside Westenburg. “Anyone with information that can lead to the apprehension of the suspect(s) or to help identify the deceased is requested to contact the investigating officer Sergeant Mmutlana Ledwaba on 078 470 9390 or Crime Stop number on 08600 10111 or nearest police,” said Mojapelo.

“The police investigations are still continuing.” Earlier this month, the body of another woman was found in Senwabarwana outside Polokwane in what the police believe could be the latest case of femicide in Limpopo. At the time, Mojapelo said the woman appeared to have been severely assaulted. She succumbed to her injuries in hospital.

She was identified as 23-year-old Thapelo Sehata, who lived in Desmondpark, Senwabarwana. “On Wednesday [July 28], at about 10.30 am, members of Community Service Centre received a report that there was an African female who had passed away at Helen Frantz Hospital. Police officers drove to the hospital, where they found her. “Preliminary investigations revealed that the victim was severely assaulted and left lying on the road near the bushes next to the hospital. An ambulance was called, which transported her to hospital, where she, unfortunately, passed on,” said Mojapelo.