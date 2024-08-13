Body of Greenside High head boy recovered in Vaal dam, police confirm family were at the scene

The body of the matric pupil who drowned during a family trip at the Vaal Dam has been recovered. According to various reports Reza Saloojee, 18, the head prefect at Greenside High, had apparently tried to retrieve his belongings that flew into the dam, when he got into difficulty.

The incident took place on Sunday. His body was recovered by South African Police Services (SAPS) divers on Tuesday afternoon. Gauteng police spokesperson Colonel Kweza Nxolo confirmed that the body had been found.

"The three day search for the 18-year-old boy who drowned on Sunday afternoon in the Vaal dam has ended tragically today when the SAPS divers found his body inside the dam. She said the victim's family were at the scene when the team of SAPS divers found the body around 4pm.

“The search team consisted of water police and diving services from Ekurhuleni, Johannesburg, Tshwane and Sedibeng.” She said the divers started at 8am daily and finished at around 6pm under the leadership of Warrant officer CR Swanepoel from Ekurhuleni divers. Kweza said Vaal Marina SAPS have opened an inquest docket.