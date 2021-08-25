Body of pregnant woman with gunshot wounds found in Crocodile River

Pretoria - A case of murder is being investigated after the body of a pregnant woman, with gunshot wounds, was found in the Crocodile River at Kanyamazane. Mpumalanga police spokesperson Colonel Donald Mdhluli said the body was discovered on Sunday, and a murder case was at Kanyamazane police station. A manhunt has since been launched for the perpetrators.

“The members [police officers] as well as medical personnel were notified about the incident and upon arrival at the scene the woman was unfortunately certified dead by the paramedics. A preliminary probe by the police suggests that the woman was pregnant,” said Mdhluli. “She further had gunshot wound (s) and has not yet been identified. She is estimated to be in her 30s. She had short blonde hair and it is said that she was wearing pink trousers as well as a maroon T-shirt.” The South African Police Service in Mpumalanga has appealed to community members to assist in identifying the woman, and identifying the people who killed her.

“Members of the community are urged to assist the SAPS with information on the whereabouts of the suspect(s) or the woman's family by contacting the investigating officer, detective constable Andrea Terrance Mthunzi Maphanga at 082 4691604 or the branch commander, Captain Ishmael Zephania Phiri at 0824691542,” said Mdhluli. “Alternatively members of the public can call the Crime Stop number on 08600 10111 or send information via MySAPSApp. All received information will be treated as confidential and callers may opt to remain anonymous.” Last month, the SAPS in Mpumalanga opened a case of murder and went on the hunt for suspects linked to the death of a 33-year-old woman who was found dead in her car in Machadodorp.

Police were informed about a car parked on the side of a road in a veld near Rietfontein Farm with a woman inside. At the time, Mpumalanga police spokesperson Brigadier Leonard Hlathi said the informants notified police that the woman was “seemingly unconscious”. “The police responded and rushed to the scene, where they found a yellow VW Polo with a woman in the driver’s seat with gunshot wounds.