Bogus Cape doctor sentenced for issuing sick notes and prescribed medication

Rashid Fareed Mahfouz, 66, pleaded guilty to charges of fraud, forgery, contravention of the Health Professions Act, contravention of the Medicines and Related Substances Act and corruption earlier this month.

A bogus Cape Town doctor has been sentenced in the Bellville Specialised Commercial Crimes Court on Thursday.

The Western Cape spokesperson for the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (known as Hawks), Lieutenant Colonel Siyabulela Vukubi said the crimes were perpetrated in 2023.

“It is reported that on February 15, 2023, the accused practised illegally as a doctor without being registered as prescribed by the Health Professions Act 56 of 1974. He issued sick notes and dispensed medication to unsuspecting patients, using the details of another doctor, who is a registered doctor. He was arrested by Philippi SAPS members at a medical practice on the mentioned date,” Vukubi said.

His matter being on the roll did not hold Mahfouz back, his desperation had him attempting to bribe a court official.