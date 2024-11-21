Bogus Cape doctor sentenced for issuing sick notes and prescribed medication

A bogus Cape Town doctor has been sentenced in the Bellville Specialised Commercial Crimes Court on Thursday.
Rashid Fareed Mahfouz, 66, pleaded guilty to charges of fraud, forgery, contravention of the Health Professions Act, contravention of the Medicines and Related Substances Act and corruption earlier this month.
The Western Cape spokesperson for the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (known as Hawks), Lieutenant Colonel Siyabulela Vukubi said the crimes were perpetrated in 2023.
“It is reported that on February 15, 2023, the accused practised illegally as a doctor without being registered as prescribed by the Health Professions Act 56 of 1974. He issued sick notes and dispensed medication to unsuspecting patients, using the details of another doctor, who is a registered doctor. He was arrested by Philippi SAPS members at a medical practice on the mentioned date,” Vukubi said.
His matter being on the roll did not hold Mahfouz back, his desperation had him attempting to bribe a court official.
“During bail proceedings on March 8, 2023, the accused allegedly tried to persuade a court orderly at Phillipi Magistrate's Court to destroy the case docket and offered an amount of money. A corruption charge was consequently added, and the bail application was unsuccessful,” Vukubi said.
It was also revealed that Mahfouz was previously convicted and sentenced, on the same charges, in 2020 to a fine of R5,000 and five years imprisonment which was suspended for five years on condition that he does not commit similar offences during this period.
The court sentenced him to two years direct imprisonment. The judicial process also invoked the his suspended sentence of five years imprisonment for similar offences that he had been convicted of in 2020, this will now commence on January 23, 2025.