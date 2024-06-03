Bogus cops kidnap and assault couple in Limpopo

A Limpopo couple is lucky to be alive after they were hijacked and assaulted by suspects posing as police officers. Police in Tzaneen are investigating the incident that took place at the Tzaneen Crossing Mall on Friday, May 31, at 7pm.

Provincial police spokesperson, Colonel Malesela Ledwaba said the couple were in the vehicle parked at the mall. They were driving a white Chevrolet Sonic. “They were approached by two unknown African males who informed the driver that he was under arrest and directed him to sit in the back seat. The suspect, who was armed with a firearm, informed him that they were on the way to the police station.

“The second suspect got into the driver's seat, drove along R36 road, arrived at Bindzulani Cross Nkowankowa, and stopped at the car wash. The victim was then instructed to transfer money, but he refused. The victim tried to signal his wife to get out of the vehicle,” Ledwaba said. The suspects drove with the couple to Mokgoloboto Village, near the graveyard. “The suspects drove with the victims to Mokgoloboto Village, near the graveyard. The victim noticed that another vehicle was following them and grabbed the steering wheel, causing the vehicle to lose control, and the driver had to stop the vehicle.

“The male victim then instructed his wife to get away. The suspects assaulted the victims and further, took their motor vehicle, and left them stranded,” Ledwaba said. Before fleeing and leaving the couple stranded, the suspects took the man’s bag which had cash, in along with the wife’s passport, his identity book, and two cellphones. Police have opened a case of robbery with a firearm and carjacking.