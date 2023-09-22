A Congolese national who was allegedly practising as a locum doctor without being registered with the Health Professions Council of South Africa (HPCSA) was arrested by police. The HPCSA in a statement said the arrest was part of a crackdown on bogus and unregistered healthcare practitioners in the country.

The HPCSA’s Inspectorate Office together with the SA Police Services (SAPS) conducted an inspection at a medical practice in Northriding, Johannesburg. HPCSA spokesperson Christopher Tsatsawane said they found the doctor had been practising in a doctor’s room and was arrested for contravening the Health Professions Act, 56 of 1974. “She was detained at Douglasdale SAPS and is expected to appear in court.”

Tsatsawane said the doctor who runs the practise, is registered with the HPCSA, and will be reported to the Medical and Dental Board for employing an unregistered person. “The HPCSA is committed to protecting the public and encourages community members to be cautious of bogus practitioners and report them to the authorities,” Tsatsawane said. “Registered practitioners must refrain from employing unregistered persons as this puts the health and lives of the public at risk. Practising while not registered with Council is also a criminal offence.”