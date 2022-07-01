Bogus investment fraudster, who swindled over R600 000, released on bail

Pretoria - A 48-year-old Free State man appeared at the Ficksburg Magistrate’s Court on allegations of defrauding over R600 000 from people on an investment scam, police said on Thursday. Motsamai Samuel Nyamane was allegedly running an investment scheme called Sea of Mountains where the victims invested their money with a promise of getting 50% interest return within a period of 30 days.

“The victims never received their money as promised by Nyamane. The incident took place during the period of April 2018 until December 2018,” said police spokesperson Captain Christopher Singo. Singo said the matter was reported to the Hawks’ Serious Commercial Crime Investigation team based in Bethlehem for further investigation which led to the arrest of Nyamane on Wednesday. He was released on R10 000 bail.

The matter postponed to Friday, July 15, to prepare for a transfer to the Regional Court. In a similar matter, two suspects, aged 25 and 57, have been charged with fraud and money laundering, after they allegedly operated a cryptocurrency establishment scam where the complainant was lured to invest in Siyakhula Logistics Pty (LTD) in February 2020, with the potential of lucrative dividends. Gauteng Hawks spokesperson Captain Captain Ndivhuwo Mulamu said the complainant in the matter allegedly transferred approximately R34 million into the establishment and Bezuidenhout’s bank accounts, on different transactions.

“The investigation team executed a warrant of arrest against the two additional accused, Zain Muhammed Valle, 57, and Michelle Bianca Bezuidenhout, 25, at their respective residence in Lenasia and Alberton. “Valle and Bezuidenhout joined Jarrod de Lange, 32, in the dock, who was arrested in 2020 by the Lenasia police for the same charges. Allegations are that Valle introduced the complainant to his business acquaintance, De Lange to enter into a partnership in the cryptocurrency establishment but the money was used for Liverage Trading company without the complainant’s consent,” Mulamu said. IOL