Bogus police officer kidnapped two foreign nationals in Pretoria, demanding R9,000

At least 39 alleged criminals were arrested by a multi-disciplinary team led by members of the SA Police Service (SAPS) Pretoria Central, augmented by the Gauteng Crime Prevention Wardens colloquially referred to as amaPanyaza. The law enforcement team was on a mission to counter rampant crime in and around the Pretoria CBD.

“As a result, the members managed to arrest a number of 39 suspects, between the ages of 20 and 58-years, for a number of criminal acts committed. The crimes range from shoplifting, where three suspects were arrested, theft and contempt of court,” said Constable Thabang Nkhumise, spokesperson for the SAPS Pretoria central. He said 29 suspects were arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol, while another five suspects were charged with possession of illegal substances. Police in Pretoria central rescued kidnapped victims, and confiscated drugs during an intensive anti-crime blitz in the city centre. Picture: SAPS “Another successful arrest is of another male suspect who has been arrested for impersonating a police officer, extortion and kidnapping. The arrest comes after the crime prevention team, alongside Crime Prevention Wardens spotted a suspicious vehicle in the early hours of Sunday, May 12 along Lillian Ngoyi Street,” said Nkhumise.

While the police officers were conducting a stop and search on the vehicle, occupied by three men, Nkhumise said the alert police officers soon realised that two of the men were being held against their will. He said while police officers were questioning the vehicle occupants, they realised that two of the men were foreign nationals, who revealed that they were kept in the car against their will. “They were being extorted by the driver,” said Nkhumise.

“According to the statement given, the two were heading to Brits and the driver offered them a lift. Along the trip he deviated and drove with them to Pretoria, claiming that he is a police officer. He then demanded an amount of R9,000 for their release.” Police said the kidnapped men were forced to call their families, requesting them to send some money. Police in Pretoria central rescued kidnapped victims, and confiscated drugs during an intensive anti-crime blitz in the city centre. Picture: SAPS “The wife of one of the two men had managed to send him an amount of R1,000,” said Nkhumise.

“The driver was immediately arrested and the two occupants were released and assisted to head back to their intended destination.” Police in Pretoria have appealed to community members to be wary of bogus police officers, and added that the criminals should be reported. Meanwhile, Pretoria central station commander Brigadier Hlengane Gibin Mashaba has welcomed the arrests.