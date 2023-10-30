Bogus TikTok doctor Matthew Lani to appear in court on Tuesday

The Directorate for Priority Crimes Investigations (known as the Hawks) have confirmed Matthew Lani is expected to make his first appearance in court on Tuesday for impersonating a doctor. The 27-year-old was arrested by security personnel at the Helen Joseph Provincial Hospital in Johannesburg on Sunday.

According to provincial Hawks spokesperson Colonel Katlego Mogale, it is alleged the suspect was seen on Friday (October 27) at the hospital, reportedly making videos. “The hospital staff was informed to be on the lookout for him. “On Sunday, the suspect was seen in the hospital premises and apprehended by the security guards then handed over to the Brixton police.”

Mogale said another case of impersonating a doctor was opened at Tembisa SAPS. “It is alleged the same suspect utilised the credentials of a practising doctor to fool other hospital staff.” In a statement, the Gauteng Department of Health said Lani was caught just before 8pm disguised in a hoodie and wearing a surgical mask with a stethoscope around his neck.