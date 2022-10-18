Bokgabo Poo: How CCTV, social media and an alert petrol attendant nailed alleged killer Ntokozo Zikhali

Pretoria – When CCTV images of him, with missing 4-year-old girl Bokgabo Poo in Benoni started circulating widely on social media, Ntokozo Khulekani Zikhali allegedly fled to Boksburg last week. According to the NPA Gauteng regional spokesperson Lumka Mahanjana, it was in Boksburg where an alert petrol attendant spotted Zikhali, and reported him to police on Friday.

“As part of the investigation, CCTV footage from a nearby tavern was discovered, which showed the deceased (Bokgabo) walking with Zikhali, on the day of her disappearance,” Mahanjana said. “The footage was circulated on social media, and when Zikhali discovered the existence of the footage, it is alleged that he fled to Boksburg. He was arrested (on Friday) at a petrol station after a petrol attendant pointed him out to the police, who were at the filling station.” The slain 4-year-old Bokgabo Poo. Mahanjana said Zikhali was out on bail on another matter, where he is facing a charge of raping a 9-year-old girl.

“The accused (Zikhali) will appear in Carletonville Magistrate’s Court on 4 November, 2022, for the first case. However, this matter (of Bokgabo) was postponed to 24 October, 2022, for a formal bail application,” Mahanjana said. When Zikhali appeared before the Benoni Magistrate’s Court on Monday, a scuffle erupted as enraged community members wanted to lay their hands on him. In connection with the case of Bokgabo, Zikhali has been charged with kidnapping, rape, murder, defeating the ends of justice and violation of a corpse.

Bokgabo’s father, Irvin Ndlovu, supported by some community members, attempted to attack Zikhali, who was protected by a heavy contingent of police officers. Police had to hold Ndlovu back as he charged at the man accused of murdering his daughter, jumping over the benches inside court before he was restrained. The visibly irate Ndlovu shouted at Zikhali, accusing him of murdering his daughter. In the ensuing scuffle, the suspect was then escorted out of court and the matter was adjourned.

Some community members outside the court were baying for his blood. Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi and provincial community safety MEC Faith Mazibuko visited the home of the slain girl on Monday afternoon. It is alleged that on Monday last week, Bokgabo had gone to play with a 5-year-old boy at a park in Wattville, Benoni, when the minors were approached by Zikhali.