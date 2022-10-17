Bokgabo Poo: Lesufi says body parts of murdered girl are still missing, suspect silent

Pretoria – Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi on Monday said police will be ramping up efforts to locate some body parts of slain 4-year-old Bokgabo Poo, which are still missing after some of her remains were found in different places last week. “I have come to tell the police to leave no stone unturned until we get everything we need. The body of our little sister … we still have parts that are still missing. We need to unleash all the law enforcement agencies,” said Lesufi who was accompanied by provincial Community Safety MEC Faith Mazibuko at the family’s home.

“I spoke to the police to bring the K9, police divers – just to bring all the technology that they have at their disposal so that we assist the family to close this chapter. “The police have assured us, that they are working extremely hard, even though the suspect is not co-operating. They are working extremely hard to ensure they obtain the necessary information that can assist us.” Earlier, Lesufi’s spokesperson Vuyo Mhaga said the premier has expressed “great outrage” at the heinous murder of the little girl from Wattvillein, Ekurhuleni.

She was reported missing over a week ago. “The police launched a massive search with the assistance of the community of Wattville. On October 11, a leg of a child was discovered in a shallow grave inside a yard of a house in Tamboville, followed by a mutilated body a few metres from the house,” Mhaga said. “A multi-disciplinary team comprising the family violence, child protection and sexual offences unit, forensic experts, occult-related crimes unit, and local detectives led to the arrest of a 30-year-old man in Boksburg North on Friday (October 14).”

