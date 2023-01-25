Boksburg man seen ‘parading after hours’ with municipal property arrested after community alerts cops

Durban – A 64-year-old man who was arrested in the Boksburg area in Gauteng with suspected stolen municipal property is expected to appear in court soon.
According to the Ekurhuleni Metro Police Department, the man was arrested at his home on Tuesday morning at around 8am.
EMPD spokesperson Katlego Mphahlele said officers had been busy with a survey following complaints of possible land invasion in Trichardts and Krynauw when they were approached by concerned members of the public.
“The community members raised concerns about a City of Ekurhuleni (CoE) employee seen parading with a council property device after hours, while off-duty.
“A certain house within the vicinity was visited and the 64-year- old male occupant, claiming to be a CoE employee under the energy department, was handcuffed after he was found in possession of the high-voltage fault finder (electrical device), worth R80 000.
eThekwini metro police want to set up task team to probe syndicate stealing city assets after employee nabbed for alleged diesel theft
LOOK: Truck driver nabbed for allegedly stealing fuel from municipal trucks for five years
Msunduzi Municipality suspends staff over allegations of bribery, theft from salaries
“The suspect failed to give a clear explanation of signing for the device, before he was marched to the Boksburg North police station.”
Mphahlele said the EMPD was still in the process of establishing if the man was in fact employed with the energy department.
He has been charged with possession of suspected stolen council/municipal property.
In another incident, in KwaZulu-Natal, a truck driver, employed by the eThekwini Municipality, was arrested for allegedly stealing fuel worth millions of rand over a five-year period.
IOL