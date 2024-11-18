Bomb scare suspect to apply for bail

The man accused of causing the bomb scare in Cape Town appeared in the Bellville Magistrate’s Court. Ferdinand Fortuin, 49, faces charges of engaging in terrorist activity or commit an offence in relation to explosive devices i.e Contravention of Section 14(a) read with Sections of the Protection of Constitutional Democracy Against Terrorism and Related Activities Act 33 of 2004(POCDATARA); falsely making police in Bellville and personnel at Goodwood Traffic Management Centre believe that he would engage in terrorism act, and Contravention of the Explosives Act of 1956.

In a brief appearance, Fortuin was officially charged and the matter has since been postponed. He is set to remain in custody. His arrest comes after bomb threats were made on November 11, in separate areas within the Bellville district.

The provincial spokesperson for the Hawks, Lieutenant Colonel Siyabulela Vukubi said the bomb threat was made at three different locations. “On Monday, November 11, telephone calls were allegedly made to the Community Service Centre at the Bellville SAPS by an unknown male who threatened that explosive devices were placed at the Department of Water and Sanitation in Bellville, the Transnet Building in Bellville South and Bellville Taxi Rank. The same threat was later made telephonically to the Road Traffic Emergency toll-free number on the same day,” Vukubi said. The investigation by the Hawks' team revealed a cell phone number which was used in the commission of the offence and thereafter placed in a different handset.

“A suspect was subsequently identified and a warrant of arrest was issued. On Friday, November 15, 2024, a search and seizure operation was conducted in Mamre where several evidential materials were seized,” Vukubi said. The matter has been postponed until November 25 for a formal bail application. [email protected]