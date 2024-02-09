Bongani Ntanzi tells court Senzo Meyiwa investigator offered him R3 million ‘to work with police’

One of the five men accused of killing former Bafana Bafana goalkeeper Senzo Meyiwa, told the court that the lead investigator in the case allegedly offered him R3 million if he agreed to lie and work with the police. Bongani Ntanzi, who is the second accused, continued with his testimony on Friday regarding what transpired after he was arrested on June 16, 2020.

The court is currently in a trial-within-a-trial to determine the admissibility of Ntanzi’s confession statement, which the State says he made on June 24, 2020. Two of the five accused - Ntanzi and Muzikawkhulelwa Sibiya, claim they were severely assaulted and forced to confess to the murder of the former and Orlando Pirates goalkeeper. Ntanzi told the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria that he never confessed, instead, he said the lead investigator, Brigadier Bongani Gininda, allegedly offered him R3m if he could implicate himself to the murder and “work with police“.

Gininda has denied offering the bribe. Ntanzi was being led into evidence by his legal representative, advocate Sipho Ramosepele. Ramosepele asked Ntanzi what was Gininda’s promise while he was he was interrogating him.

“He asked me if I don't want money I said I don't need money as I'm working. He asked how much I earn, he then asked me don't I want R3m and I told him I’m fine because I’m not struggling at home,” said Ntanzi. According to Ntanzi, the offer was made after Gininda grew frustrated with him as he was not willing to implicate himself or anyone in the footballer’s murder. Ntanzi further denied that an attorney, Dominic Ntokozo Mjiyako, represented him when he appeared in the Boksburg Magistrate’s Court.

Instead, he said Mjiyako came to him and told him that his older sister had contacted him and told him that he was arrested and he was there to assist him. “Mjiyako informed me he was sent by my relatives I assumed he was going to listen. Instead, he also wanted me to confess to the murder and I refused, hence he stopped representing me. Even now, I still want to know who sent him or who told him I have been arrested,” he said. However, when Gininda testified, he told the court that Mjiyako withdrew his services due to none payment.

Furthermore, Gininda denied offering Ntanzi any money. "It is absolutely not true, it is a lie. There is no budget that I have to make such an offer. I didn't have a budget of R3m for the unit during that time. Even if it was available, there was no reason for me to do that because he confessed willingly,“ he said at the time. Before switching careers, Mjiyako was a member of SAPS working in legal support roles in the transnational commercial crimes and crime intelligence unit between 2010 and 2016.

Gininda testified that when he was investigating the case, he was part of the crime intelligence unit but said he never met Mjiyako before. “We were not acquaintances and I never worked with him. If he was in the police, I certainly didn't come across him or interact with him on any matter.” Meyiwa was killed on October 26, 2014, while visiting his singer girlfriend Kelly Khumalo at her home in Vosloorus.