Bonnie and Clyde: Couple arrested in Ekurhuleni as cops recover stolen Ford Focus and Ford Ranger

Pretoria – The Ekurhuleni Metro Police Department (EMPD) has arrested a man and woman, and recovered two stolen vehicles – a white Ford Focus and a white Ford Ranger bakkie. EMPD spokesperson, Constable Marie Mashishi said troubles started for the couple when alert officers discovered that the registration plates of the Ford Focus they were travelling in, did not correspond with the displayed VIN/chassis number.

“On Monday, 6 March, 2023, at 3.30, the Ekurhuleni Metro Police Department’s northern region task team, arrested male and female suspects, where two reported stolen motor vehicles, were recovered,” Mashishi said. “Following up on intelligence-driven information, about a reported stolen white five-door Ford Focus, officers on Andrew Mapheto Drive, stopped and searched the Ford, with the recent Norkem Park case opened against it, fitting the description, of the one stolen. A man and woman have been arrested in Ekurhuleni as police recovered two stolen vehicles – a Ford Focus and a Ford Ranger. Picture: EMPD “The stop and search, was conducted on Inauguration Street, near Phomolong section and there was a couple, inside the vehicle. The suspicious five doors number/registration plates, didn’t correspond with the displayed VIN/chassis number.”

Mashishi said while busy searching for other clues from the couple and the Ford Focus, EMPD officers came across a Ford Ranger keys, and the couple admitted to cops that the keys found were of the bakkie which was robbed in the Primrose area. EMPD officers were informed that the Ford Ranger which was stolen last month, was parked at a well-known shopping mall nearby. A man and woman have been arrested in Ekurhuleni as police recovered two stolen vehicles – a Ford Focus and a Ford Ranger. Picture: EMPD “EMPD officers, proceeded to the said location and the white reported robbed/hijacked Ford Ranger light delivery vehicle was found abandoned,” Mashishi said.