Bonteheuwel teenager’s death: Driver charged with reckless driving is released on bail

Durban - The driver charged with culpable homicide following the death of Bonteheuwel teenager Tatum Hendricks has been released on bail. Gershwin Jacobs appeared in the Bishop Lavis Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday.

Story continues below Advertisement

Hendricks died in hospital on Monday after she was struck by a car. According to the Cape Argus, the impact of the accident resulted in Hendricks’s body being flung onto a roof of a property in Bluegum Street, Bonteheuwel. National Prosecuting Authority provincial spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila said Jacobs faced a charge of culpable homicide. He was granted R5 000 bail which was reduced to R3 000, with conditions attached.

“The conditions include that he must not visit Bonteheuwel and Valhalla Park and must stay at an alternative address.” Ntabazalila said the case was postponed until February. Ward councillor Angus McKenzie told the “Cape Argus” that it was alleged that driver had stolen his father’s car and had driven the vehicle recklessly.

Story continues below Advertisement

In a separate incident, a family were killed in a crash on the R44 between Somerset and Stellenbosch at the weekend. Eugene van Graan, his wife Elma, daughter Euodia and her boyfriend Ronwan Adams died after the Ford Figo they were travelling in crashed. Eugene was the principal of Raithby Primary School in Stellenbosch.

Story continues below Advertisement