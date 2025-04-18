Border Management Authority commissioner urges immediate action on illegal immigration from neighbouring nations

Border Management Authority (BMA) Commissioner, Dr Michael Masiapato, said South Africa’s neighboring countries — like Zimbabwe, Mozambique, and Lesotho — were not doing enough to curb illegal immigration, arguing that the issue doesn’t affect them directly. “Illegal migration, particularly into South Africa, is a very complicated issue. It’s complicated because it is South Africa that is feeling the brunt,” he said in an interview with Newzroom Afrika at the Lebombo border post.

Masiapato said South Africa was bearing the brunt of illegal migration and that its neighbours were not committing enough resources to address the problem. “We do engage with our colleagues in neighbouring countries — whether it is Mozambique, Zimbabwe or Lesotho — but the reality is our colleagues don’t necessarily put in effort in addressing issues of illegal migration,” Masiapato said. “They don’t allocate many resources to it, and understandably so, because it does not affect them directly. We continue to engage, but the problem persists.”

Masiapato said that the root causes of illegal immigration lie beyond the BMA’s control. “If we talk about unemployment and other socioeconomic issues in neighbouring countries, those are political issues. They must be addressed at high levels,” he said. He acknowledged that South Africa faced similar challenges but remained a “pull country” in the region due to relatively better economic conditions.

To combat illegal immigration and border-related crimes, the Department of Home Affairs recently introduced advanced technology at the country's borders ahead of the Easter weekend. Home Affairs Minister Leon Schreiber last week unveiled a fleet of drones and 40 body-worn cameras to be deployed by the BMA to improve border security and curb corruption. “These technologies are now starting to assist us with interception,” Masiapato said.

South Africa shares borders with countries including Lesotho, Botswana, Eswatini, Mozambique, Namibia and Zimbabwe. However, its borders have long faced challenges such as illegal migration, cross-border crime and delays at ports of entry, issues exacerbated by porous borders, corruption and aging infrastructure. Masiapato said 53 undocumented immigrants were arrested on Thursday for attempting to enter the country illegally.

“In the past three days since we launched operations, we have intercepted 89 individuals trying to exit or enter the country illegally. We brought them to the port and processed them for deportation,” he said. Seven alleged facilitators were also arrested for aiding the crossings. “Those individuals are not deported, we arrested them and took them to Komatipoort Police Station. They are being processed under Section 49 of the Immigration Act for aiding and abetting,” he said.