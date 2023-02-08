Rustenburg - A policeman from Botswana was arrested in Mahikeng, North West, for allegedly selling an unpolished diamond. The Hawks arrested the policeman, identified as Onkarabetse Pono, and two others on Monday, at a shopping mall in Mahikeng after they accepted a down payment of R20 000 for an unpolished diamond.

“The trio were arrested during a buy-and-bust operation after they allegedly sold an unpolished diamond and accepted a down payment of R20 000 for the diamond that they were allegedly selling for R100 000. The diamond and their vehicle used in the commission of crime were seized for further investigation,” said Hawks spokesperson in North West, Captain Tlangelani Rikhotso. The three appeared in the Molopo Magistrate’s Court in Mmabatho on Tuesday. “Charges were dropped against two, but not the police officer,” she said.

Pono was released on R8 000 bail when he appeared in court on Wednesday. The case against him was postponed to March 27. Rikhotso declined to disclosed his country of origin, stating that she was not allowed to reveal the nationalities of any accused, but the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) confirmed that he was from Botswana. In a separate incident, North West police said three men were arrested in connection with the murder of a security officer.

“Preliminary reports suggest a group of armed men allegedly shot and fatally wounded a security officer who was responding to a robbery of a supermarket in Zendeling Street, Rustenburg, on Sunday, January 27. “An intense intelligence-driven investigation that was launched after the incident led the police to the arrest of the first suspect at a hospital in Rustenburg, where he was admitted and treated for a gunshot wound,” said North West police spokesperson, Lieutenant Colonel Amanda Funani. She said two others were arrested, one in Sunrise Park, the other in Ramochana.

