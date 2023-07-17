Independent Online
Monday, July 17, 2023

Botswana national arrested after crossing into South Africa from eSwatini with R33 000 dagga

Four packets wrapped in brown plastic

A 35-year-old Botswana national is set to appear in court after he was arrested for allegedly smuggling eight kilogrammes of dagga into South Africa. Photo: SAPS

Published 21m ago

A 35-year-old Botswana national has been arrested by police in Mpumalanga, South Africa, at the Oshoek border with eSwatini (formerly Swaziland) for illegally entering the country with around eight kilogrammes of dagga.

During a patrol, Oshoek border policing members became suspicious of the man, who was carrying a travel bag.

Upon searching the bag, police found four rolls of dagga (cannabis) wrapped in brown masking tape, weighing approximately eight kilograms and worth R33,600.

It was later revealed that the arrested individual is a Botswana national who was traveling from eSwatini to South Africa.

The man is expected to appear before the Chief Albert Luthuli Magistrate's Court in Mpumalanga. Provincial police spokesperson Brigadier Selvy Mohlala stated that the arrest demonstrates the commitment of the police to maintain the authority of the state and prevent criminal activity.

Lieutenant General Semakaleng Daphney Manamela, the provincial commissioner of police in Mpumalanga, welcomed the arrest and urged all residents and visitors to avoid engaging in criminal behaviour while in South Africa.

IOL

