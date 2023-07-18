Botswana truck driver who failed to declare 45,000 litres of diesel charged

A truck driver who was arrested for allegedly failing to declare that he was transporting 45,000 litres of diesel from Gaborone in Botswana to Pretoria, has appeared in court. Chrispen Pirukai, 40, was arrested by the Hawks at Ramatlabama port of entry on Saturday for failing to declare that he was transporting diesel. Police said he was charged for contravening the customs and excise act.

Pirukai appeared before the Mahikeng Magistrate’s Court on Monday on contravention of the customs and excise act. It is alleged that on July 15, 2023, the accused was driving in a truck when he was stopped by border police members at the port of entry where he allegedly declared that the truck was empty. However, upon inspection of the truck, the trailers were allegedly found containing about 45,000 litres of diesel.

"As a result of the alleged misrepresentation by the accused, the South African Revenue Services (SARS) would have incurred a loss of approximately R271 350," Hawks spokesperson, Lieutenant Colonel Tinyiko Mathebula said. Mathebula said Hawks’ serious commercial crime investigation and SARS Customs and illicit economic activities division attended the scene where the accused was subsequently arrested and charged with contravention of the customs and excise act, 1964 (act no. 91 of 1964). The case was postponed to July 21 2023, for formal bail application.