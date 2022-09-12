‘Bouncers’ shot outside Durban nightclub still in hospital

Durban – Four men, believed to be bouncers, who were shot and wounded on Saturday night outside a Durban nightclub are still in hospital. On Monday morning, the four were in a stable condition in hospital, according to Shawn Herbst from Netcare 911.

Herbst said Netcare 911 responded to a shooting outside a nightclub on Harvey Road, in Greyville, at around 10pm. “Reports indicate that four adult males, believed to be bouncers of the establishment, were shot in a drive-by shooting while standing at the front entrance.” Two of the men were seriously injured and the other two sustained moderate to serious injuries, he said.