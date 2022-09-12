Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
‘Bouncers’ shot outside Durban nightclub still in hospital

Netcare 911 paramedics at the scene of a shooting in Harvey Road, in Greyville, Durban, on Saturday night. Picture: Netcare 911

Published 2h ago

Durban – Four men, believed to be bouncers, who were shot and wounded on Saturday night outside a Durban nightclub are still in hospital.

On Monday morning, the four were in a stable condition in hospital, according to Shawn Herbst from Netcare 911.

Herbst said Netcare 911 responded to a shooting outside a nightclub on Harvey Road, in Greyville, at around 10pm.

“Reports indicate that four adult males, believed to be bouncers of the establishment, were shot in a drive-by shooting while standing at the front entrance.”

Two of the men were seriously injured and the other two sustained moderate to serious injuries, he said.

Herbst said Berea SAPS were at the scene.

IOL

Share

