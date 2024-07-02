Boxes of ARV pills, television sets and microwaves stolen during robbery at Ekurhuleni clinic

Police in Ekurhuleni are investigating the theft of equipment and anti-retroviral medicine following a break-in at the Olifantsfontein Clinic. Spokesperson for the Ekurhuleni Metro Police Department (EMPD), Marie Mashishi said the burglary happened in the early hours of the morning, at around 3am.

“In the early hours of the morning, on June 27, between 3am and 4am, one of the Ekurhuleni health facilities was robbed in the Olifantsfontein area,” said Mashishi. “The items that were taken are seven televisions, seven (computer) monitors, three processors, four routers, four microwaves, one bottled water dispenser, plus four boxes of ARVs that were taken from the pharmacy. “Arrests are imminent. However, a case burglary has been registered at Olifantsfontein police station and the investigations are under way,” she said.

An official vehicle of the Ekurhuleni Metro Police Department. File Picture: EMPD Last year, IOL reported that seven people appeared before the Kroonstad Magistrate's Court for possession of suspected stolen property after they were found in possession of antiretroviral (ARV) tablets valued at R480,000. The Directorate for Priority Crime Investigations (also known as the Hawks) said the seven, aged between 34 and 39, were summoned to appear in the Kroonstad Magistrate's Court for possession of stolen property and conspiracy to commit a crime. At the time, Hawks spokesperson in Free State, Captain Christopher Singo said members of the South African Police Service (SAPS) Tactical Response Team (TRT) based in Welkom received information about people who were going to sell ARV tablets in Kroonstad on October 17, 2020.

The police followed up on the information and stopped a vehicle in Welkom. The vehicle was searched and two small containers of antiretroviral tablets were discovered. "The suspects who were inside the vehicle told the police that the containers belonged to the owner who is at a guest house in Kroonstad," he said. The police went to Kroonstad and searched the rooms of the suspects at the guest house. During the search police discovered 1,272 antiretroviral tablets worth an estimated value of R480,000.