Boy, 6, accidentally shoots his 5-year-old sister in Gqeberha

Cape Town – Police in the Eastern Cape have opened a case of defeating the ends of justice after a 6-year-old boy is alleged to have shot his 5-year-old sister on Thursday afternoon. According to the provincial police spokesperson, Colonel Priscilla Naidu the incident is alleged to have occurred between 1pm and 2pm.

She said at the time, three children, two boys, both 6 years old, and a 5-year-old girl were playing with a firearm in a room at a house in Extension 31, Bethelsdorp when a shot went off. “It is further alleged that one of the boys accidentally shot his 5-year-old sister in the head with a .38 revolver. The child was taken to the hospital by ambulance and is reported to be in critical condition. “On police arrival, the firearm was allegedly removed and could not be found. A charge of defeating the ends of justice is opened for further investigation.

“More charges may be added and arrests effected as the investigation unfolds,” Naidu said. However, by Friday, Naidu could confirm the girl died in hospital on Thursday evening. “Sadly, the 5-year-old girl passed away last night in hospital. A case of culpable homicide will be added to the defeating the ends of the justice case,” Naidu said.

She said the investigation into the tragic accident is ongoing.