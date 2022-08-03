Boy, 6, falls from bedroom window to his death in Algoa Park SAPS building

Rustenburg – A six-year-old boy has died after falling from the 11th floor at a SAPS residential flat in Algoa Park, Gqeberha, Eastern Cape police said on Wednesday. The police in Algoa Park have opened an inquest following the fatal fall.

“The circumstances surrounding the death is yet to be established. “The child fell from a bedroom window on the 11th floor. “The investigation is ongoing," said Eastern Cape police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu.

Netcare 911 paramedics said they responded to the incident and declared the deceased dead on the scene. “When medics arrived on scene they assessed the child who was lying in a pool of blood and found that he showed no signs of life and was sadly declared deceased on the scene. “Circumstances leading up to the incident are not known, however the Algoa Park SAPS was on scene and will be investigating,” said spokesperson, Shawn Herbst.

In a separate incident, a truck driver had a lucky escape, after brake failure in La Lucia, Durban on Wednesday morning. “Reports indicate that the driver of a truck lost control, reporting brake failure. “The truck subsequently went through the safety barrier, down an embankment, coming to rest inside a construction site.

