Boy, 9, raped; Free State man arrested

Police in Welkom have arrested a 49-year-old Bronville man following the rape of a nine-year-old boy who was allegedly lured with money on Sunday evening. The incident occurred in Bronville, Welkom, on Sunday, January 5, while the victim's mother had briefly left her home to accompany a friend to the local taxi rank at approximately 6pm.

Police spokesperson Captain Loraine Earle said the boy was discovered missing from his bed, despite being left in the care of his mother's boyfriend. "A search was then conducted for the child by the mother and the boyfriend," said Earle. The search ended at the residence of the boy's aunt, where the details of the assault emerged.

The victim reportedly told his mother that the suspect had given him money before convincing him to undress. Following the report to authorities, police traced the suspect, and he was immediately arrested. The suspect is expected to appear in the Welkom Magistrate's Court this week on charges of rape.