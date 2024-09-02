Boy who survived KZN horror crash that killed his brother and parents recovering in hospital

Young Harry Finnemore, who survived a horror crash that claimed the lives of his older brother and parents, has undergone a major operation. He remains in a critical but stable condition in a KwaZulu-Natal hospital.

Twelve-year-old Harry was critically injured in a head-on crash in which his parents, Gareth and Olivia and brother, Garth, lost their lives. Harry was a learner at Durban Preparatory High School while Garth was in Grade 8 at Michaelhouse. "Harry underwent a major operation on Saturday evening. Since then, he has been responsive and has made encouraging strides in his recovery. The medical team is hopeful, but given the severity of his injuries, he remains in a critical yet stable condition," said DPHS head master, Grant Phipson.

Michaelhouse Rector, Antony Clark, said it has been a heartbreaking few days. "Thank you so much for the compassion and support you have all given to the wider Finnemore family and to our Michaelhouse and DPHS communities. We have received so many messages of support from everyone. As we mourn the loss of Garth and his parents, Olivia and Gareth, we continue to pray for young Harry’s recovery," he said.

The family had been on their way from a Sevens Rugby event at Wembley College when they were involved in a head-on collision on the R622 Greytown Road. At least 21 people have been killed in a separate road crashes in KZN. KZN government interventions

At a media briefing on Monday, the MEC for Transport and Human Settlements, Siboniso Duma, announced that teams will be assigned to visit all families affected by the weekend's crashes. He said, officials of the Road Accident Fund will visit the families with claims and social workers will also be assigned to work with the families. "We further resolved to assign Social Workers to the bereaved families to provide psycho-social services during the funeral ceremonies," Duma said.