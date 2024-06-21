Boyfriend accused of killing Joburg pastry chef Thembekile Letlape abandons bail

The man accused of killing celebrity pastry chef Thembekile Letlape in May has abandoned his application for bail. In addition to murder, Siboniso Zitha faces a string of other charges, the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) in Gauteng said on Friday.

Thembekile Letlape was found dead at Zitha’s Douglasdale residence in Fourways on May 30, 2024. Zitha who was arrested days after the murder, made another court appearance in the Randburg Magistrate’s Court on Friday. Gauteng NPA spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane said the purpose of this latest appearance was to serve Zitha with a provisional charge sheet and to arrange a date for a bail application hearing.

“But the accused has since abandoned the bail application.” Mjonondwane further explained that initially, the accused was charged with the murder of Letlape. “The state has since charged Zitha with two outstanding counts of assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm as well as a charge of malicious damage to property.

“These charges were laid by his ex-girlfriend in November 2022 and will be consolidated with the murder charge.” Speaking about Letlape’s murder, the NPA said her family received a message from the deceased that she was assaulted by her boyfriend. “They requested the police to accompany them to her residence.

“They arranged a locksmith and when they entered the premises they found the body of the deceased.” Mjonondwane said the state will further pursue an additional charge of perjury against Zitha for allegedly lying to the court about having pending cases against him, in contravention of Section 60(11)(b) of the Criminal Procedure Act. The matter was adjourned to August 19 for further investigation.