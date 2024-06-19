Boyfriend arrested after toddler found hanging from tree

Residents from Xholoroa village outside Stutterheim in the Eastern Cape are reeling in shock after a three-year-old boy was found murdered, allegedly by his mother’s boyfriend on Sunday, June 16. The 35-year-old man was arrested by police shortly after the discovery of the child’s body that was found hanging from a tree.

The suspect appeared in the Stutterheim Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday and has been officially charged with murder. It is alleged the man had an altercation with his girlfriend and this led to him taking his frustrations out on the innocent boy. The provincial police spokesperson, Lieutenant Colonel Siphokazi Mawisa said the toddler was forcefully taken by the suspect in the early hours of Sunday morning.

“The mother reported the incident to the police who searched for the suspect. He was later found in the area, and allegations are that he killed the child. He was immediately arrested. “Circumstances surrounding the incident form part of the investigation,” Mawisa said. Speaking to the SABC, family spokesperson, Babalwa Goroleki said this was a great loss to the family and they were struggling to sleep at night. She said they now had to prepare for a funeral and they are struggling to make ends meet.