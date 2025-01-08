Boyfriend arrested after woman found dead in Free State

A friend's routine visit turned tragic when she discovered the bloody body of a 36-year-old Smithfield woman, leading to the swift arrest of the victim's boyfriend and the recovery of her belongings from his shack.
The discovery was made at 4pm on Sunday, January 5, when the friend entered the victim's residence and found her lying in bed covered in blood in Smithfield, Free State.
"The deceased sustained multiple injuries on the head and body," said police spokesperson, Sergeant Mahlomola Kareli.
Emergency Medical Services pronounced her dead at the scene.
Smithfield police launched an immediate investigation, which quickly led to the arrest of the victim's 37-year-old boyfriend.
"Preliminary investigations led to the arrest of the 37-year-old boyfriend, who was allegedly found with some of the deceased's items in his shack," said Kareli.
The suspect is expected to soon appear in the Smithfield Magistrate's Court to face murder charges.
IOL