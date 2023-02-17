Boyfriend arrested after woman stabbed to death in North West

Rustenburg - A 30-year-old woman was stabbed to death allegedly by her boyfriend in Mogwase outside Rustenburg in North West. North West police spokesperson, Colonel Adele Myburgh said Petunia Keabetswe Molefinyana was stabbed several times on Thursday.

She was stabbed at the Mogwase Shopping Complex after she had visited the office of the Department of Labour. Her boyfriend was arrested and was expected to appear in the Mankwe Magistrate's Court in Mogwase on Monday on a charge of murder. Meanwhile, on Tuesday, a 42-year-old man was shot and killed inside a building in Rustenburg. Myburgh, said the man was shot in a building on the corner of Nelson Mandela Drive and Klopper Street.

"We can confirm that Rustenburg police are investigating a case of murder after a 42-year-old male was allegedly shot dead on Valentines Day, which is the 14th of February at 16.45. He was shot inside a building on the corner of Nelson Mandela [Drive] and Klopper Street in Rustenburg. "Police investigations are continuing and anyone with information is requested to contact the investigating officer Sergeant Keoarapetse Ramokgadi 0827728941." In a separate incident, six men accused of beating a neighbour to death allegedly with a pick axe handle were granted bail at the Bafokeng Magistrate's Court on Thursday.

They were released on a bail of between R5000 and R3000. The group allegedly beat Mohau Moremongwe, 35, to a pulp accusing him of stealing a cellphone. Moremongwe will be buried in Lethabong on Saturday.

