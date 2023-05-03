Pretoria – Police in Laudium, Tshwane, have arrested a man, 24, for malicious damage to property, contravening a court order and attempted murder after incidents which took place on Sunday morning. Spokesperson for the SAPS in Laudium, Sergeant Simon Chokoe said the arrested man allegedly followed his girlfriend, and bumped her vehicle before he sped off from the scene.

“It is alleged that the victim (the girlfriend) was driving her motor vehicle along 17th Avenue and Grey Street in Laudium. It is further alleged that the victim’s boyfriend followed the victim with his motor vehicle in a high speed and bumped the victim’s vehicle from the back to hit the pole and sped off,” Chokoe said. The woman sustained injuries on her upper body, according to police. “A case of malicious damage to property, contravening a court order and attempted murder was opened at SAPS Laudium for investigation,” Chokoe said.

“Police’s intelligent investigation led to the arrest of the 24-year-old suspect on Monday morning, for malicious damage to property, contravening a court order and attempted murder. SAPS will continue to leave no stone unturned to ensure that those on the wrong side of the law are brought to book.” Acting Station Commander at SAPS Laudium, Captain Ashraaf Packree has commended the investigating police officers for the probe which led to the arrest of the man. Packree has also praised community members in the area for their “continuous partnerships with the police in fighting crime”.