Boyfriend finds his girlfriend brutally murdered in her home, allegedly by ex-boyfriend

A 32-year-old man, who is a foreign national, has been arrested by the police in Limpopo in connection with the brutal murder of a 34-year-old woman believed to be his ex-girlfriend. The brutal murder happened on Saturday, at Maepa Ramakgaye village under the Ohrigstad policing precinct.

According to police reports, the murdered woman was found lying in a pool of blood in her RDP house. She was discovered by her boyfriend who was returning from Burgersfort, according to Limpopo provincial police spokesperson, Colonel Malesela Ledwaba. “The 34-year-old deceased was found with multiple stab wounds on the upper body. Upon further observation, it was discovered that the deceased's handbag and cellphones were missing,” said Ledwaba.

Police and members of emergency medical services (EMS) were called to the scene and the woman subsequently certified dead on their arrival. Following the incident, police said a massive manhunt for the killer was launched and the former boyfriend was apprehended on Monday at around midnight. “It was also discovered that the 32-year-old foreign national, the suspect was an illegal immigrant and was also charged with contravention of Immigration Act,” said Ledwaba.

“During the arrest, police also seized two cellphones belonging to the 34-year-old deceased female. The suspect will appear before the Ohrigstad periodical court to face charges of murder and contravention of Immigration Act.” In August, IOL reported that a 40-year-old man, who is a foreign national, was arrested by police in Limpopo shortly after an elderly woman was found hacked to death at her residence at Mahwelereng. The alleged killer, who resides within the vicinity of the slain woman’s home, appeared before the Mahwelereng Magistrate's Court, facing a charge of murder.

According to initial police reports, a concerned neighbour was alerted by the commotion and rushed to the house to assist. At the time, Brigadier Hlulani Mashaba, provincial police spokesperson in Limpopo said the concerned neighbour found the victim lying outside the house, tied with a rope and with multiple stab wounds. The disturbed neighbour immediately contacted the police and emergency services.