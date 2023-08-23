Boyfriend handed life behind bars for stabbing his girlfriend to death

A Gauteng man who beat up and stabbed his girlfriend to death at her friend's shack in Denver has been sentenced to life imprisonment. The Johannesburg High Court has sentenced Njabulo Sibonele Ndebele, 27, to life imprisonment for murdering his girlfriend Thandazo Nobuhle Mabanga on November 5, 2021, in Denver.

Mabanga and her friend, Phumelele Gama, were sitting in Gama’s shack, having a conversation about an argument Mabanga had with Ndebele. As they were talking, Ndebele came into the shack and took the deceased’s cellphone, which was on top of the fridge, and left with it. After a moment, the accused returned and asked the deceased to unlock the phone. He then proceeded to scroll through the phone and started hitting the deceased with fists on her face.

Gama left the couple inside the shack to seek help to resolve the confrontation. Upon her return, she found the couple outside the shack, and the accused was on top of the deceased, stabbing her upper body multiple times with a knife. "The deceased screamed and tried to protect herself, but was overpowered by the accused. Some of the community members came and gathered close by where the incident occurred," NPA regional spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane said. "The ambulance and police were called to the crime scene, but the deceased died due to multiple stab wounds," Mjonondwane said.

Mjonondwane further added that the accused was bumped by a car when he was leaving the scene, and he was taken to the hospital and arrested there. In arguing for a firm sentence, the State advocate, Cobus Ehlers, argued that the court should be the voice of women against domestic violence and that the court must help the State deal with the toxic masculinity that plagues our country. Mjonondwane also said that the NPA is committed to continuing to advocate against gender-based violence and commends the outstanding work of Advocate Cobus Ehlers and Investigation Officer Molatelo Patrick for ensuring that justice is served.