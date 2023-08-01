Boyfriend remanded in custody for murder of Mahlako Malebo Rabalao, burning her body in Midrand

A 30-year-old legal practitioner was remanded in custody when he appeared before the Alexandra Magistrate’s Court, accused of brutally murdering his girlfriend, and burning her inside a vehicle, the National Prosecuting Authority said. “The allegations emanate from a case that was investigated by the South African Police Service (SAPS) in relation to the discovery of the remains of Mahlako Malebo Rabalao, aged 27, inside her burnt vehicle,” said Gauteng NPA spokesperson, Phindi Mjonondwane.

Mjonondwane said Thubelihle Sbonakaliso Mpisi was arrested in KwaZulu-Natal, on July 28, after a warrant for his arrest was issued. On March 7, at around 9pm, police in Gauteng received a call about a burning vehicle in Midrand. From loving partner to unhinged, scary. Lawyer Thubelihle Sbonakaliso Mpisi, 30, appeared in the Alexandra magistrate's court for the murder of his girlfriend Mahlaku Malebo Rabalao. Mahlako Malebo Rabalao (27) went missing on 7/3/2023, her body was found in her car burned. pic.twitter.com/NYsob0l6uR — Man’s NOT Barry Roux (@AdvoBarryRoux) July 31, 2023 “On arrival, they found human remains on the front seat of the vehicle. The remains were later confirmed to be those of Rabalao,” said Mjonondwane.

Following the court appearance on Monday, Mpisi was remanded in custody and will return to court on Monday next week for a possible bail hearing. Earlier this week, Gauteng police spokesperson, Lieutenant Colonel Mavela Masondo said the boyfriend became the prime suspect after the discovery of the woman’s charred body. “Police immediately conducted an investigation, and the deceased was identified. As police always prioritise cases of gender-based violence, the docket was transferred to the provincial investigation unit and assigned to a seasoned investigating officer who continued with the investigation,” Masondo said at the time.

During the investigation, it was revealed that Rabalao was murdered, and her body was burnt inside the vehicle. A warrant of arrest was issued by the Randburg Magistrate’s Court. Meanwhile, Gauteng provincial commissioner of police, Lieutenant General Elias Mawela has welcomed the arrest and applauded the investigation team.