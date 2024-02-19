Boyfriend sought for dousing girlfriend, her friend with petrol and setting them alight

Police are searching for a man who allegedly doused his girlfriend and her friend with petrol and set them alight. The horrific incident took place in Florida in the West Rand area over the weekend.

According to Gauteng police spokesperson Colonel Dimakatso Nevhuhulwi, a case of arson and attempted murder has been opened. “The suspect who is reported to be one of the victims’ boyfriend is still at large.” The victims have been identified as Marishka David, 30, and Zakkiyah Raymond, 38.

According to Marishka’s mother Mandy, Raymond died in hospital on Sunday from her injuries. She told IOL that the incident took place in the early hours of Sunday morning, while the girls had been asleep. “While they were sleeping, he threw them with petrol and set them alight.”

Mandy said her daughter remained in hospital and suffered burns to her entire body. Last year, a 55-year-old man was charged with attempted murder for allegedly dousing his girlfriend with petrol and setting her alight. Police said he was arrested a day later while seeking medical treatment at a clinic in Mamelodi after suffering burn wounds to his hands.