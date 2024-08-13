Boys armed with pangas invade North West secondary school, intimidating learners

Four boys have appeared before the Mmabatho Magistrate’s Court in North West, facing charges of trespassing and intimidation after they allegedly invaded a school, armed with pangas. Last Tuesday, August 6, a group of boys allegedly stormed into a Secondary School at Lomanyaneng, close to Mahikeng, armed with pangas and roamed around the school premises, intimidating school learners, according to Colonel Adéle Myburgh, provincial police spokesperson in North West..

The intruders roamed around the school premises, intimidating school learners. “The police were immediately informed and quickly rushed to the school. Upon seeing the police, the boys fled the scene, leaving behind three pangas,” said Myburgh. Police investigations led to the arrest of the four boys, aged between 16 and 20, on the same day.

During the court appearance, Myburgh said two of the boys aged under 18 were dealt with in accordance with the Child Justice Act, and diverted to a juvenile detention facility for a period of six months. “The other two accused, Thato Tsoeu, 20, and Tshepang Ntai, 20, were granted bail of R300 each. Their next court appearance will be in September 2024,” said Myburgh. Meanwhile, provincial commissioner of police in North West, Lieutenant General Sello Kwena has praised police officers for the swift response which led to the arrest.