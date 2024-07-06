Braai coals were meant to keep three young men warm, but now they’re dead

Police in Limpopo have opened an inquest after three boys who shared a bedroom were found dead on Friday in Morongoa Park in Ga-Mothiba. The deceased are between the ages of 14 and 22.

The provincial police spokesperson, Colonel Malesela Ledwaba said police were summoned to the scene and upon arrival found the lifeless bodies. “Preliminary investigations established that three boys who shared a bedroom went to sleep on Thursday, July 4, 2024, at around 9pm, and they took along a braai stand with fire coals to their room. “The following day, on Friday, July 5, 2024, at around 5am, their family realised that the boys were motionless. They immediately activated the police and EMS personnel. The boys were certified dead at the scene,” Ledwaba said.

Police opened an inquest docket for further investigations and the police investigation continues. Limpopo police commissioner, Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe has warned the community against putting braziers in the household, rooms, or sleeping spaces during this chilly winter season. She further pointed out that inhaling carbon monoxide can be fatal, and that there were further risks of a fire setting the home alight.

In July last year, four members of a Cape Town family died in what was suspected to be carbon monoxide poisoning. The family, from New Woodlands in Mitchells Plain, had enjoyed a braai on Sunday, July 30. It is believed that the hot coals were later taken indoors to keep everyone warm, and this is what led to the deaths.